ADVERTISEMENT

Namakkal poultry farmers withdraw protest

February 11, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from the National Egg Coordination Committee holding talks with poultry farmers in Namakkal on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

More than 50 poultry farmers who were on a sit-in at the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC) office since Friday, withdrew their protest on Saturday afternoon.

After the Committee fixed ₹ 4.40 a egg on Friday, the aggrieved farmers arrived at the NECC office in Namakkal to raise the issue. As the NECC chairman and members were not present in the office, the poultry farmers staged a sit-in, which continued on Saturday. The farmers claimed that the NECC fixed the egg price without considering any facts. From the fixed price, traders take 30 paisa extra discount and procure eggs, and this would result in loss for poultry farmers.

On Saturday, NECC vice-chairman K. Singaraj held talks with the poultry farmers and promised to convene a meeting to redress their grievances. Following this, the farmers withdrew their protest.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US