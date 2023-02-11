HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Namakkal poultry farmers withdraw protest

February 11, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau
Officials from the National Egg Coordination Committee holding talks with poultry farmers in Namakkal on Saturday.

Officials from the National Egg Coordination Committee holding talks with poultry farmers in Namakkal on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

More than 50 poultry farmers who were on a sit-in at the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC) office since Friday, withdrew their protest on Saturday afternoon.

After the Committee fixed ₹ 4.40 a egg on Friday, the aggrieved farmers arrived at the NECC office in Namakkal to raise the issue. As the NECC chairman and members were not present in the office, the poultry farmers staged a sit-in, which continued on Saturday. The farmers claimed that the NECC fixed the egg price without considering any facts. From the fixed price, traders take 30 paisa extra discount and procure eggs, and this would result in loss for poultry farmers.

On Saturday, NECC vice-chairman K. Singaraj held talks with the poultry farmers and promised to convene a meeting to redress their grievances. Following this, the farmers withdrew their protest.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.