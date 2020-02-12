Namakkal poultry farmers protest against reduced egg price quoted by NECC

Poultry farmers in Namakkal are protesting against the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC) for reducing egg price in the last few days and have demanded the Committee to return to its old price determination practice.

The poultry farmers wanted the body to suggest rates thrice a week - Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays - as done earlier, instead of fixing prices daily.

They also demanded the organisation to stop reducing rates while there was demand for the produce.

Executive committee member of NECC R. Nagararajan said, “There are over 1,000 poultry farmers in Namakkal and 30% of them conduct trade at their farms. Others take the produce to domestic markets and other States for sale. When prices were decided thrice a week, it worked well for traders and poultry farmers since goods loaded from Namakkal would take at least a day to reach the destination. When the committee started suggesting prices on a daily basis, the rates on the day of loading and delivery differed and this often resulted in loss for farmers. Also, the committee should meet and decide the price, which is not happening at present.”

Namakkal Parliamentarian and poultry farmer A.K.P. Chinraj said that NECC should not consider minus rates while suggesting prices and said that the Committee should call the protesting farmers for a discussion.

An office-bearer of NECC said that they were planning further course of action.