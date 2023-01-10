Namakkal poultry farmers hope export of eggs to Malaysia to rise

January 10, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST

Malaysian Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Mohamad Sabu’s visit to Namakkal gives poultry farmers a hope that egg exports from Namakkal will increase in the coming days.

Namakkal, known as “Egg Town” and “Poultry Capital,” has around 1,100 poultry farmers and produces five to six crore eggs per day, transporting 1.50 crore to 1.75 crore eggs to Kerala, 45 lakh eggs to the Noon Meal Scheme, 40 lakh eggs to Bengaluru, and the remaining eggs are sent to various parts of Tamil Nadu and other States on a daily basis. Likewise, eight crore eggs are exported to foreign countries such as Muscat, Dubai, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) per month from Namakkal.

In December, for the first time, eggs from Namakkal were exported to Malaysia, and in the first phase, 50 lakh were exported. On Sunday, Mr. Mohamad Sabu visited a poultry farm and an egg collection centre in Namakkal and interacted about how the chicken eggs are processed before being exported to Malaysia. The Minister discussed with Tamil Nadu Poultry Farmers’ Association (TNPFA) president K. Singaraj and All India Poultry Products Exporters’ Association (AIPPEA) secretary Valsan Parameswaran. .

Mr. Valsan said that Malaysia consumes three crore eggs per day. “As the Minister’s words about Namakkal eggs increase their credibility, we hope that in January three to four crores of eggs will be exported to Malaysia, and that number will increase in the near future. Not only eggs, but all other poultry products will have a chance to be exported to Malaysia,” Mr. Valsan added.