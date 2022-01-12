Namakkal police seize contraband worth ₹ 1 crore, arrest seven persons

Namakkal

12 January 2022 23:56 IST

The district police arrested seven persons and seized 300 kg contraband worth ₹ 1 crore during two different vehicle checks here on Wednesday.

At a vehicle check at Mudalaipatti on the Salem - Karur National Highway on Wednesday, the Namakkal police intercepted a car from Salem.

Though the driver did not stop the vehicle, the police chased the car and stopped it. The car was found carrying 200 kg ganja. Inquiries revealed that N. Murugan (49), M. Jayachandran (67) and A. Mugesh (29), all from Theni district, had purchased the banned item from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and were transporting it to their native place. The three were arrested and the police seized the bags and the car.

In the second case, Kumarapalayam police intercepted two cars at Kumarapalayam on the Salem – Kochi National Highway and found 100 kg contraband. M. Kishore Kumar, N. Abdul Jaleel (69), S. Mujeeb Rahman (29) and K. Sulthan (29), all from Coimbatore, had purchased it from Andhra Pradesh and were transporting it to Coimbatore.

The four were arrested and the bags and two cars were seized.

Superintendent of PoliceSarojKumar Thakurtold mediapersons that the police had last year arrested seven persons for smuggling contraband and based on the information provided by them, the seven were arrested today. “The value of the seized contraband is around ₹ 1 crore,” he said.