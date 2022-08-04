Coimbatore

Namakkal police register case in connection with group clash in Tamil Nadu

A Theeran Chinnamalai at Sankari Fort in Salem district in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, 03 August 2022. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E
M. Sabari Namakkal August 04, 2022 21:05 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 21:44 IST

The Senthamangalam police on Thursday registered a case against two groups regarding a clash that took place between them.

On Wednesday, a group of people from Karur district headed to Erode to participate in the death anniversary of freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai. Another group of people from Namakkal headed to Kolli Hills for Valvil Ori festival. When the two groups (both caste Hindus) reached Senthamangalam, a verbal duel broke out between them in the middle of the road and they allegedly insulted the flag of a Dalit outfit in the locality.

On seeing this, people belonging to the Dalit outfit started to attack the members of both groups with wooden logs and stones. In the melee, the windshields of cars were damaged and a few persons were injured. Some local people recorded the incident and uploaded it on social media, and it went viral.

