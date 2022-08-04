Namakkal police register case in connection with group clash

The Senthamangalam police on Thursday registered a case against two groups regarding a clash that took place between them.

On Wednesday, a group of people from Karur district headed to Erode to participate in the death anniversary of freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai. Another group of people from Namakkal headed to Kolli Hills for Valvil Ori festival. When the two groups (both caste Hindus) reached Senthamangalam, a verbal duel broke out between them in the middle of the road and they allegedly insulted the flag of a Dalit outfit in the locality.

On seeing this, people belonging to the Dalit outfit started to attack the members of both groups with wooden logs and stones. In the melee, the windshields of cars were damaged and a few persons were injured. Some local people recorded the incident and uploaded it on social media, and it went viral.

Following this, on Thursday evening, the police received complaints from both sides. A case was registered against the caste Hindus under the Prevention of SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act and the police registered a case against some residents of Senthamangalam.