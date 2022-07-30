Namakkal police recover money lost in online scam

The Namakkal district cyber crime police recovered ₹1.51 lakh lost by three complainants to an online scam recently.

According to the police, Sureshkumar of Senthamangalam received a link in his mobile phone recently. When he clicked the link and provided his bank details, ₹74,000 was deducted from his account.

Manjula of Goundampalayam received a phone call to provide a loan for her. She gave her bank details and soon lost ₹40,000 from her account. Likewise, Saraswathi of Kallakurichi district told an OTP number to a person who called her to check her bank balance and lost ₹37,447.

Receiving the complaints, the Namakkal district cyber crime police contacted the legal team of the complainant bank and retrieved the money. On Saturday, Superintendent of Police E. Sai Charan Tejaswi handed over the money to the complainants.