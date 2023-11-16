Namakkal police recommends cancelling driving licence of a youth

November 16, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Namakkal

The Namakkal town police on Thursday recommended cancelling the driving licence of a two-wheeler owner for rash and negligent riding.

For the past two days, a video went viral on social media in which three youths were seen riding a moped in a rash and negligent manner. Following this, Namakkal town police verified the CCTV cameras and identified the vehicle owner as Kishore (24). The police registered a case against him under the Motor Vehicles Act and seized the vehicle on Thursday. The police also recommended to the Regional Transport Officer to cancel the driving licence of Kishore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT