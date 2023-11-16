Namakkal police recommends cancelling driving licence of a youth

November 16, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Namakkal

The Namakkal town police on Thursday recommended cancelling the driving licence of a two-wheeler owner for rash and negligent riding.

For the past two days, a video went viral on social media in which three youths were seen riding a moped in a rash and negligent manner. Following this, Namakkal town police verified the CCTV cameras and identified the vehicle owner as Kishore (24). The police registered a case against him under the Motor Vehicles Act and seized the vehicle on Thursday. The police also recommended to the Regional Transport Officer to cancel the driving licence of Kishore.