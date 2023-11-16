HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Namakkal police recommends cancelling driving licence of a youth

November 16, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

The Namakkal town police on Thursday recommended cancelling the driving licence of a two-wheeler owner for rash and negligent riding.

For the past two days, a video went viral on social media in which three youths were seen riding a moped in a rash and negligent manner. Following this, Namakkal town police verified the CCTV cameras and identified the vehicle owner as Kishore (24). The police registered a case against him under the Motor Vehicles Act and seized the vehicle on Thursday. The police also recommended to the Regional Transport Officer to cancel the driving licence of Kishore.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.