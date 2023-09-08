ADVERTISEMENT

Namakkal police nab 10 persons for damaging crops in Jedarpalayam

September 08, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

The Namakkal district police nabbed 10 persons in connection with crop damage in Jedarpalayam locality on Friday.

On March 13, a woman from Karapalayam, near Jedarpalayam, was raped and murdered. The police arrested a minor in this case. But following the incident, damage to private properties and crops has been taking place in the locality for the past five months.

Following these incidents, more than 600 police personnel have been deployed in the locality, and 10 special teams have been formed to nab the culprits. Earlier, the special team nabbed 21 accused and remanded them in prison.

On Friday, the police nabbed 10 more accused - Sivaraj (44), Balasubramaniam (50), Palanisamy alias Mani (55), Vijay (25), Surya (18), Bhupathi (46), Prakash (25), Meyyazhagan (21), Bharanidharan (19), and Dhanush (20) - for damaging arecanut plants and motors at Chinna Marudhur. The police seized five two-wheelers and nine knives from the accused and remanded them in prison.

