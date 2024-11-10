Namakkal New Bus Stand thrown open to public

The Namakkal New Bus Stand that was inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin a few weeks ago was thrown open to the public on Sunday and buses started using the bus stand.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the new bus stand, constructed at ₹19.50 crore at Mudalaipatti on October 22.

Officials of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) said that all the mofussil buses were operated from the new bus stand. A digital board displayed at the bus stand had details of the arrival and departure of buses. For the benefit of passengers, bus shelters would come up on Anna Road, Coastal Road, and Vallipuram Road. A few shops in the bus stand were also opened on Sunday.

All town buses plying between Old Bus Stand and Rasipuram would enter the new bus stand. Between the old bus stand and the new bus stand, a government or private bus was operated every 10 minutes and the fare was ₹7 in town and mofussil buses and ₹10 in express buses. Buses coming from Erode would take a turn on Salem Road from Namakkal-Tiruchengode Road and enter the bus stand. Passengers could tell their complaints to the Namakkal Corporation Control Room toll-free number 1800-599-7990 or to the Namakkal Collectorate control room at 1800-425-1997, the officials added.

There were 51 bus bays, 57 shops, two restaurants, three passenger waiting areas, one feeding room for mothers, a drivers’ resting room, a timekeeper room, and parking lot that could accommodate 200 two-wheelers and 60 four-wheelers in the bus stand.

On Sunday, Adi Dravidar Welfare Minister M. Mathiventhan, along with District Collector S. Uma, Rajya Sabha member K.R.N. Rajeshkumar, Namakkal MP V.S. Matheswaran, and Namakkal Mayor D. Kalanidhi, inspected the bus stand and enquired with the passengers about the facilities available there and distributed sweets to the passengers.

