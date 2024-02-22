GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man arrested in Coimbatore for cheating many by promising online loans

February 22, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The cybercrime police in Coimbatore have arrested a man on the charges of cheating many people of several lakhs by promising to arrange loans through a mobile-based cash payment application. The arrested has been identified as K. Sathish (34), a resident of Sellappampatti in Namakkal district.

The police said Sathish posted messages using Facebook and WhatsApp, stating that he would arrange instant loans through a cash payment app. The man collected sums ranging from ₹2,000 to ₹40,000 as processing fee from gullible victims, on the pretext of arranging them loans.

Cybercrime inspector P.A. Arun said the accused was believed to have cheated people from various districts in the State for a period of two years.

The cybercrime police registered three separate cases against Sathish after people who were cheated by him lodged complaints. He was booked for offences under Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and 66 D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

The police arrested him on Wednesday and produced him before a court. He was remanded in judicial custody.

