GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Namakkal MP stage dharna in police station

March 12, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

Namakkal MP A.K.P. Chinraj staged a dharna at Paramathi Velur police station on Tuesday against the arrest of three people involved in sand smuggling.

Paramathi Velur police had on Monday arrested three people in connection with sand smuggling. On Tuesday, Namakkal MP Chinraj came to Paramathi Velur police and staged a dharna, alleging that police were only arresting the daily wagers and not the owners who were sending these workers to take sand from the Cauvery River passing at Anichampalayam. On information, Paramathi Velur, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sangeetha, spoke to the MP and assured action within three days. Based on the assurance, the MP withdrew his protest and left the police station.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.