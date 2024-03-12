Namakkal MP stage dharna in police station

March 12, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Namakkal

Namakkal MP A.K.P. Chinraj staged a dharna at Paramathi Velur police station on Tuesday against the arrest of three people involved in sand smuggling.

Paramathi Velur police had on Monday arrested three people in connection with sand smuggling. On Tuesday, Namakkal MP Chinraj came to Paramathi Velur police and staged a dharna, alleging that police were only arresting the daily wagers and not the owners who were sending these workers to take sand from the Cauvery River passing at Anichampalayam. On information, Paramathi Velur, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sangeetha, spoke to the MP and assured action within three days. Based on the assurance, the MP withdrew his protest and left the police station.