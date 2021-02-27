Coimbatore

Namakkal Medical College inaugurated

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday inaugurated the Namakkal Government Medical College and Hospital project through video conferencing from Chennai.

According to officials, the medical college hospital is being constructed at ₹350 crore near the district collectorate.

Following the virtual inauguration, District Collector K. Megraj, Dean of the Hospital Shantha Arulmozhi and senior officials from the Public Works Department took part in a related event here and inspected the buildings.

