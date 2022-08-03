Namakkal man ends life after losing ₹ 5 lakh in online gambling
A 27-year-old man in Rasipuram ended his life after losing money in online gambling on Wednesday.
The police said that V. Suresh of Pattanam North Street lost ₹ 5 lakh in online gambling. He was found dead in his house by his parents in the morning. Though he had saved enough money to go abroad in search of a job, he lost all of it due to his addiction to gambling and he even started borrowing money from his friends. The Rasipuram police have recovered a suicide note. The body was sent to the Government Hospital at Rasipuram for a postmortem.
(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050).
