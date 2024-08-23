Namakkal girl’s family refuse to accept body; demand ₹25 lakh solatium

The family members and relatives of a 10-year-old girl from Namakkal, who died of injuries she suffered in a knife attack by a mentally disturbed person in her neighbourhood, refused to accept her body on Friday (August 23, 2024).

The girl died on August 22 (Thursday), after three weeks of treatment at a private hospital in Salem. The family members staged a protest at the hospital raising various demands, including capital punishment for the accused and reimbursement of treatment cost. The police pacified the family and shifted the body to Salem Government Hospital for post mortem. Later, the Chief Minister announced ₹3 lakh solatium to the kin.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the family members and relatives of the girl, led by Salem District Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Santhiyur Parthiban, gathered at Salem Government Hospital and raised slogans. They refused to give consent for postmortem. Later, the police assured them to take their demands to higher officials. Following this, they gave their consent for postmortem. However, they refused to accept the body.

Mr. Parthiban said that the family had spent ₹ 23 lakh for her treatment. And hence, they demanded ₹25 lakh solatium and a government job for a family member of the deceased. They also wanted the police to invoke the provisions of Goondas Act on the accused. Until their demands were met, they will not receive the body, Mr. Parthiban added.

According to the police, the accused, S. Senthilkumar (44), a resident of Sakthinaickenpalayam near Tiruchengode in Namakkal district, attacked the girl and two others, who came her rescue, with a knife on July 27. The police registered a case under various sections of the BNS and POCSO Act and arrested Senthilkumar and his mother Sambooranam.

