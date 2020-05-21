Coimbatore

Namakkal GH lab gets sanction to test COVID-19 samples

The microbiology lab set up the Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital has been granted permission to conduct COVID-19 tests and trial runs are being conducted at the lab.

According to Hospital authorities, the Indian Council of Medical Research recently granted permission for the lab set up at the hospital for conducting COVID-19 tests.

Shanthi Arulmozhi, Dean of the Hospital, said, “we received RT-PCR equipment and test kits, and based on the test run conducted, ICMR has granted approval to conduct COVID-19 tests.” She added that a team of doctors and microbiologists were sent for training at the labs in Salem, Erode and Karur and at least seven members would be working at the lab at any point of time to test samples.

As on Thursday, 16 persons had been quarantined in the Hospital, she said.

