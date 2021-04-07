Namakkal district sees 77.91 % polling

Namakkal

07 April 2021 00:01 IST

Namakkal district, with six Assembly constituencies, saw brisk polling from the start and ended up with 77.91 % polling at 7 p.m. District Collector K. Megraj voted at a booth in Namakkal constituency and visited booths at various parts of the district to check if things were in place and under control.

Mr. Megraj said polling was largely incident-free, barring some technical issues in six booths. These were immediately attended to and polling began on time.

Minister for Electricity P. Thangamani voted at Pallipalayam and Minister for Social welfare V. Saroja at Sankari.

A minor scuffle broke out between AIADMK and DMK cadres on Namakkal Fort Road after the former complained that the latter was distributing tokens printed with image of gold coins. Police rushed to the spot and dispersed them. The district had 2,049 polling booths, including additional booths set up in view of COVID-19 pandemic. According to officials, about 5,000 police personnel were deployed to maintain order.