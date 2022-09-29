Namakkal district receives heavy rainfall

Namakkal district received 201.5 mm of rainfall on Wednesday.
On Wednesday evening, heavy rain lashed various parts of the district, including rural areas. The district received a total of 201.5 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours that ended on Thursday at 7 a.m. The average rainfall was 16.79 mm. Komarapalayam received the highest amount of rainfall- 85 mm, followed by 40 mm in Tiruchengode, 32 mm in Collectorate, 17.30 mm in Namakkal, 14 mm in Senthamangalam, 7 mm in Kollihills Semmedu, 3.20 mm in Puduchatram, and 3 mm in Erumapatti.