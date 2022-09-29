Namakkal district receives heavy rainfall

The Hindu Bureau Namakkal
September 29, 2022 17:55 IST

Namakkal district received 201.5 mm of rainfall on Wednesday.

On Wednesday evening, heavy rain lashed various parts of the district, including rural areas. The district received a total of 201.5 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours that ended on Thursday at 7 a.m. The average rainfall was 16.79 mm. Komarapalayam received the highest amount of rainfall- 85 mm, followed by 40 mm in Tiruchengode, 32 mm in Collectorate, 17.30 mm in Namakkal, 14 mm in Senthamangalam, 7 mm in Kollihills Semmedu, 3.20 mm in Puduchatram, and 3 mm in Erumapatti.

