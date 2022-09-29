Coimbatore

Namakkal district receives heavy rainfall

Namakkal district received 201.5 mm of rainfall on Wednesday.

On Wednesday evening, heavy rain lashed various parts of the district, including rural areas. The district received a total of 201.5 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours that ended on Thursday at 7 a.m. The average rainfall was 16.79 mm. Komarapalayam received the highest amount of rainfall- 85 mm, followed by 40 mm in Tiruchengode, 32 mm in Collectorate, 17.30 mm in Namakkal, 14 mm in Senthamangalam, 7 mm in Kollihills Semmedu, 3.20 mm in Puduchatram, and 3 mm in Erumapatti.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 29, 2022 5:57:36 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/namakkal-district-receives-heavy-rainfall/article65950378.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY