Namakkal district gets award for improving female child birth ratio

District Collector M. Asia Mariam on Friday received national recognition from Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani for improving female child birth ratio in the district.

Ms. Mariam received the award from the Union Minister at a function held in New Delhi for increasing the female sex ratio at birth in the district under the Beti Bachao Beti Padao campaign. Reportedly, at the national level, 10 districts received appreciation for consistent performance in improving sex ratio at birth. Five States were also awarded under the category and 10 other districts received appreciation for awareness generation on improving sex ratio at birth.

According to officials in Namakkal, regular awareness campaigns, check on abortions and scrutiny of scanning centres helped them achieve the feat. Officials here said that in 2014, the sex ratio in the district was 867 females for every 1000 male newborns. According to statistics in the year 2018-2019, the sex ratio has improved to 935 female births per 1000 males.

P. Thenmozhi, Joint Director of Health Services, said, “we checked for female foeticide and conducted regular awareness campaigns to lactating mothers here. We conducted regular inspections at scanning centres here and centres, hospitals indulging in sex determination of foetus were identified and necessary was taken against them to reduce female child deaths at birth.” She added that awareness campaigns was also conducted for owners of scanning centres in the district.

K. Ramesh Kumar, Deputy Director of Health Services said, “we conducted regular checks on abortions and conducted awareness programmes using our village health nurses at primary health centres here and it helped in improving the numbers over the years.”