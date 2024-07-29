ADVERTISEMENT

Namakkal District Collector opens urban primary health centre at Old GMCH

Published - July 29, 2024 07:35 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector, S. Uma, opened an urban primary health centre (UPHC) at the old Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH) on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters, the District Collector said that a UPHC has been one of the long-standing demands of the people of Namakkal district, and it has been inaugurated at the old Government Medical College Hospital in Mohanur Road upon orders from Chief Minister M.K Stalin.

The UPHC will function with a doctor and nurse to provide treatments for minor ailments, as well as laboratory and ECG tests for heart diseases. A request has been made to the State government to allocate funds for maintenance works and as soon as the funds are received, the UPHC will function fully. Those in need of advanced treatment will be sent to the Government Medical College Hospital at Siluvampatti and advanced treatment will be provided. The UPHC will function from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the collector added.

MLA P. Ramalingam and officials from various departments participated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US