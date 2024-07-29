Namakkal District Collector opens urban primary health centre at Old GMCH

District Collector, S. Uma, opened an urban primary health centre (UPHC) at the old Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH) on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, the District Collector said that a UPHC has been one of the long-standing demands of the people of Namakkal district, and it has been inaugurated at the old Government Medical College Hospital in Mohanur Road upon orders from Chief Minister M.K Stalin.

The UPHC will function with a doctor and nurse to provide treatments for minor ailments, as well as laboratory and ECG tests for heart diseases. A request has been made to the State government to allocate funds for maintenance works and as soon as the funds are received, the UPHC will function fully. Those in need of advanced treatment will be sent to the Government Medical College Hospital at Siluvampatti and advanced treatment will be provided. The UPHC will function from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the collector added.

MLA P. Ramalingam and officials from various departments participated.

