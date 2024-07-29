GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Namakkal District Collector opens urban primary health centre at Old GMCH

Published - July 29, 2024 07:35 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector, S. Uma, opened an urban primary health centre (UPHC) at the old Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH) on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, the District Collector said that a UPHC has been one of the long-standing demands of the people of Namakkal district, and it has been inaugurated at the old Government Medical College Hospital in Mohanur Road upon orders from Chief Minister M.K Stalin.

The UPHC will function with a doctor and nurse to provide treatments for minor ailments, as well as laboratory and ECG tests for heart diseases. A request has been made to the State government to allocate funds for maintenance works and as soon as the funds are received, the UPHC will function fully. Those in need of advanced treatment will be sent to the Government Medical College Hospital at Siluvampatti and advanced treatment will be provided. The UPHC will function from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the collector added.

MLA P. Ramalingam and officials from various departments participated.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.