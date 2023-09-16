HamberMenu
Namakkal district administration’s initiative to control tobacco usage among students provides good results

September 16, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - NAMAKKAL

M. Sabari
Officials raided shops and seized tobacco products at Mohanur in Namakkal district on Saturday.

Officials raided shops and seized tobacco products at Mohanur in Namakkal district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Namakkal district administration’s initiative to discourage use of tobacco products among students seems to be yielding results. The shops selling tobacco products were identified through the students and fines were collected from the outlets.

To prevent the use of tobacco products among students, Namakkal District Collector S. Uma formed a team consisting of members from the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), an inspector or sub-inspector from the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW), an Excise Department official, a health inspector, and an official from the Food Safety Department.

An official attached to DCPU said the team visited every school, especially boys schools, in the district, since July, provided counselling to the students, and explained the evils of using tobacco products. “We provided a WhatsApp number (94861-11098) for the students and asked them to inform about sale of tobacco or gutka items near their schools or houses. We got a good response from the students, and every week on Thursdays and Fridays, the team conducts searches in shops and, through the Food Safety Department and Health Department, slaps a fine of ₹5,500 on each shop that sells tobacco products. Every week, we collect fine from five to six shops on an average. In the last two months, raids were conducted in 126 shops and fines were imposed on 36 shops,” the official said.

Cases were also registered against these shops by the Police, and at Tiruchengode, a shop that was found selling tobacco items to students for the second time was sealed. Every week on Monday, during the law and order meeting, the Collector conducted a review meeting about the raids conducted in shops in and around schools. The names of the students providing information would be kept confidential, a Food Safety Department official added.

Collector S. Uma said the raids on petty shops and grocery shops in and around educational institutions would continue.

