Namakkal dist. administration sets up task force

Namakkal

26 May 2021 22:44 IST

District Collector K. Megraj has set up a seven-member task force committee to provide support to children orphaned after the death of their parents due to COVID-19 disease.

Mr. Megraj said in a release that the members include District Child Protection Officer, Joint Director, Medical and Rural Health Services, Additional Superintendent of Police, District Social Welfare Officer, Chairman or member of Child Welfare Committee and an operator of children home recommended by Collector.

He said the committee would provide necessary assistance for these children. The district administration requested the public to inform the committee if there are any such children.

Mr. Megraj warned that stern action would be taken against persons who indulge in conducting child marriages, employing children for work or sexually assaulting them. Public can contact the committee in phone numbers 04286 233103, 7904716516 or in Childline helpline 1098.