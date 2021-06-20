Namakkal designates vaccination centre for persons travelling abroad

Namakkal

20 June 2021 23:29 IST

The district administration and health department have designated a COVID-19 vaccination centre for administering second dose of Covishield vaccine to persons travelling abroad.

Following instructions from State government, the district administration has designated Ernapuram primary health centre for vaccinating persons travelling abroad for studies, work or to participate in the Olympics.

According to officials, while the general waiting period between first and second dose of Covishield is 84-112 days, persons under the specified category were allowed to receive the second dose after 28 days at the centre.

Advertising

Advertising

District Collector Shreya P.Singh said in a release that persons under the specified categories can get their second dose by August 31 by producing proofs for the purpose of travel.

Health officials said that the beneficiaries would be able to download vaccination certificates from Cowin portal, with their Passport details included, and produce it as proof of vaccination in foreign countries.

For details, contact Ernapuram PHC at 8098001576, or the district war room at 1077, 04286-281377, 04286-299137, 04286-299139, 82204 02437, 93423 12761, 93423 12596.

In Salem, health officials said they were yet to identify a centre for the purpose.