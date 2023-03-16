ADVERTISEMENT

Namakkal Deputy Director of Health Services booked for receiving bribes from nurses

March 16, 2023 11:08 am | Updated 11:08 am IST - NAMAKKAL

The deputy director had demanded bribes of up to ₹35,000 each from nurses in the district, to issue them with relieving orders following their transfers; two others, including a health inspector have also been booked, police said

The Hindu Bureau

The Namakkal Vigilance and Anti Corruption police recently registered a case against the Deputy Director of Health Services and two others, for receiving bribes in order to issue relieving orders to nurses working on a contract basis in the district.

The case was registered under Section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code and Section 7 (a) and 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against J. Prabakaran, Deputy Director (DD), a health inspector and a former health attender at the Government Primary Health Centre in Manickampalayam.

Police said that State-level counselling was held for nurses, and 76 nurses in Namakkal district got transfers within the district as well as to other districts. The DD was asked to issue relieving orders for the nurses so that they could join their new workplaces. Police said the DD demanded ₹25,000 to ₹35,000 from nurses to issue these orders, and received the money through a Google Pay account, with the help of the health inspector and the former attender.

Based on a complaint from a nurse, sleuths scrutinised the bank accounts of the three accused and confirmed that transactions had taken place. Hence, permission was obtained from the State government and a case was registered.

