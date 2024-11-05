Namakkal DCDRC slaps fine on a sweet shop in Coimbatore

The Namakkal District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) has ordered a Coimbatore sweet shop to pay compensation to a customer for failing to provide a bill and omitting expiration dates on its products.

R. Arumugam, 66, from Santhaipettai Pudur in Namakkal, purchased sweets for ₹134 from a shop on Sathy Road in Coimbatore in September 2023. The shop, however, refused to provide him a bill, and he also noted that no expiration dates were displayed on the sweets, which he argued violated the Consumer Protection Act.

Following a complaint by Arumugam, the DCDRC Commissioner V. Ramaraj ruled in favour of the customer, directing the shop to pay ₹10,000 in total, with ₹8,000 as compensation and ₹2,000 as case expenses. Additionally, the Commission ordered the shop to contribute ₹20,000 to the State Consumer Welfare Fund, highlighting that other unidentified customers may also be at risk due to the lack of expiration information on sweets.

