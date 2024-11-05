GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Namakkal DCDRC slaps fine on a sweet shop in Coimbatore

Published - November 05, 2024 07:55 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

The Namakkal District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) has ordered a Coimbatore sweet shop to pay compensation to a customer for failing to provide a bill and omitting expiration dates on its products.

R. Arumugam, 66, from Santhaipettai Pudur in Namakkal, purchased sweets for ₹134 from a shop on Sathy Road in Coimbatore in September 2023. The shop, however, refused to provide him a bill, and he also noted that no expiration dates were displayed on the sweets, which he argued violated the Consumer Protection Act.

Following a complaint by Arumugam, the DCDRC Commissioner V. Ramaraj ruled in favour of the customer, directing the shop to pay ₹10,000 in total, with ₹8,000 as compensation and ₹2,000 as case expenses. Additionally, the Commission ordered the shop to contribute ₹20,000 to the State Consumer Welfare Fund, highlighting that other unidentified customers may also be at risk due to the lack of expiration information on sweets.

Published - November 05, 2024 07:55 pm IST

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.