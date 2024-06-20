GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Namakkal DCDRC seeks response from Collector, Food Safety Officer regarding girl’s death by food poisoning

Published - June 20, 2024 11:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Namakkal District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) directed the Namakkal District Collector and District Food Safety Officer to respond to a case related to the death of a girl by food poisoning on Thursday.

T. Sujatha (42), a resident of S.P. Pudhur, filed the case after her daughter Kalaiyarasi died of food poisoning in September 2023 after consuming shawarma from a private restaurant on Paramathi Road. Similarly, 43 other people, as well as Sujatha and her son Bhupathi, who consumed shawarma from the same hotel, also fell ill. The police have registered a case regarding the incident.

Alleging that the District Collector and Food Safety Officer failed to monitor the restaurants in the district, Ms. Sujatha filed a case at Namakkal DCDRC, demanding ₹50 lakh as compensation and also seeking compensation for the 43 people who were affected.

The Namakkal DCDRC agreed to hear the case and directed the Namakkal district collector, food safety officer, and restaurant owner to file their responses. The case was posted for hearing on 19 July.

