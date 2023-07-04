Namakkal DCDRC orders Coimbatore hospital to pay ₹5 lakh as compensation

July 04, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - Salem

The Namakkal District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) on Tuesday directed a private hospital in Coimbatore to pay ₹5 lakh as compensation for wrong treatment.

R. Krishnamani, a resident of State Bank Colony in Coimbatore, had an accident in June 2016 and sustained a fracture in his right leg. He was admitted to a private hospital at Thudiyalur where he underwent surgery, and was discharged after 12 days. But the wound on the operated leg did not heal, and swelling increased. Following this, he again approached the hospital, and the hospital claimed that another surgery should be done. In August 2016, another surgery was performed in his leg, and he was discharged after 15 days.

After four months, he suffered from pain and approached another hospital, where doctors found that during the first surgery, the plate used to join the bones did not fit properly, and the second time, too, the issue was not rectified. Following this, another surgery was performed in December 2016.

In 2018, Mr. Krishnamani approached the Coimbatore DCDRC and filed a case against the private hospital in Thudiyalur for wrong treatment. In July 2021, the case was transferred to Namakkal DCDRC, and on Tuesday, DCDRC Commissioner V. Ramaraj ordered the private hospital to pay ₹5 lakh as compensation - ₹2.5 lakh for medical expenses and ₹2.5 lakh for mental agony - to Mr. Krishnamani. The hospital was instructed to pay the compensation within four weeks.