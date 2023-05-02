Namakkal DCDRC issues an arrest warrant against 33 persons

May 02, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST

The Namakkal District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) issued arrest warrants against 33 persons for not implementing the order of the Commission on Tuesday.

There are 72 execution applications pending before the DCDRC to initiate action against companies and individuals who have not fulfilled the orders issued by the Commission to pay compensation to the plaintiff. All these applications were taken up for hearing on Tuesday. Hearing the applications, Commission president V. Ramaraj issued arrest warrants against 33 persons in 25 cases.

In 34 cases filed between 2005 and 2022, the Commission was informed that appeals were pending. The Commission instructed the debtors (persons who have to pay the compensation) to file an affidavit within a week, whether a stay has been imposed in any appeal. “Otherwise, further proceedings will not be stopped,” the president added in the order. In eight cases filed between 2012 and 2022, the Commission has finally given four weeks’ time to file a reply. Likewise, appeals in four cases were dismissed by the Commission.

The Commission issued an arrest warrant, including for the managing director of a nationalised bank, branch managers of nationalised banks in Kabilarmalai branch, Namakkal branch, Sankagiri West branch, and Ram Nagar branch in Coimbatore, three managers of courier companies, owners of eight private companies, five shop owners in Namakkal, and a senior manager of an insurance company in Namakkal.

The DCDRC directed the complainants to file the process memo along with a postal cover addressed to the inspector of police concerned within a week, or their case would be terminated. The order also stated that after receiving the arrest warrant, the police inspector of the police station concerned should arrest the persons within a period of four weeks (before June 5), and failing that, the arrest warrant should be returned by explaining the reasons for not being able to arrest.