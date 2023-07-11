Namakkal DCDRC imposes fine on petitioner for providing wrong information

July 11, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - Namakkal

The Namakkal District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition and imposed ₹5,000 as fine on the petitioner for providing wrong information.

S. Jayaraman (77), a resident of P.M. Samy Colony near R.S. Puram in Coimbatore, had applied for birth certificate of his son Amarnath who was residing in the U.S. and wanted to apply for green card. The Coimbatore Corporation replied that his son’s birth was not registered with them.

In July 2017, Jayaraman paid a fee of ₹500 to the Corporation and applied to register his son’s birth and provide a birth certificate. Receiving the application, the Coimbatore Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) instructed the Coimbatore North Tahsildar to inquire and submit a report.

Alleging that the officials did not issue the birth certificate even after paying the fee, Mr. Jayaraman filed a case at Coimbatore DCDRC in April 2018 seeking ₹19 lakh in compensation, and in July 2022, the case was transferred to Namakkal DCDRC for a speedy trial.

After inquiry, the Namakkal DCDRC commissioner, V. Ramaraj, imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on Mr. Jayaraman on Tuesday and directed him to give the fine amount to the Tahsildar within four weeks.

The Commissioner pointed out that the petitioner gave the application to the RDO and filed a case against the tahsildar and taluk office staff. Based on the Tahsildar’s report, the birth certificate was issued to the petitioner. But, the petitioner hid this information and filed the case.

