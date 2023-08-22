Namakkal DCDRC directs Telecom company to pay compensation to customer

August 22, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST

The Namakkal District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) on Tuesday directed a telecom company to pay ₹30,000 in compensation to a customer.

In 2008, A. Balasundram of Siddha Pudur in Coimbatore got a landline phone connection from a private telecom company. In June 2017, he paid ₹1,882 as phone bill. But the telecom company claimed he had not paid the bill. Following this, he sent the payment details to the telecom company through email. Even after that, the telecom company staff asked him to pay the bill. Following this, Mr. Balasundram asked the telecom company to disconnect the phone connection. But the company sent bills for consecutive months.

In 2018, he filed a case in Coimbatore DCDRC, and for speedy trial, the case was transferred to Namakkal DCDRC in July 2022.

During the arguments, the telecom company claimed a 2009 Supreme Court judgement that issues between customers and telecom companies should be inquired by arbitrators and consumer courts could not inquire them.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Namakkal DCDRC directed the telecom company to pay ₹25,000 as compensation to the customer and ₹5,000 as case expenses within four weeks.

In its order, DCDRC Commissioner V. Ramaraj pointed out that in another judgement in 2022, the Supreme Court said it was not compulsory that only an arbitrator should resolve the issue between the customer and the telecom company, and if needed, customers shall approach consumer courts.