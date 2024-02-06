Namakkal DCDRC directs private insurance companies to pay ₹32 lakh in compensation

February 06, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Namakkal

The Namakkal District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) on Tuesday directed an insurance company to pay compensation of ₹32 lakh to the family of two separate accident victims.

The first case involved C. Subramaniam, a resident of Vennankalkadu near Tiruchengode in Namakkal district, whose son S. Tamilselvan died in a June 2019 accident while returning from college. The deceased had a ₹15 lakh personal accident insurance policy with a private insurance company. S. Revathi, Tamilselvan’s mother, sought the insurance amount following her son’s demise. When met with an unsatisfactory response from the insurance company, Revathi approached the Namakkal DCDRC. However, Revathi also passed away during the trial, and Subramaniam continued the legal pursuit. The DCDRC Commissioner V. Ramaraj ruled in favour of the family, stating that the insurance company displayed service deficiency. The directive includes the payment of the insured amount of ₹15 lakhs and an additional ₹1 lakh as compensation for service deficiency within four weeks, or face a 9% interest charge calculated from the accident date.

In a parallel case, P. Sathishkumar from Chinnampalayam, Namakkal district, met with a fatal accident in Andhra Pradesh in January 2020 while driving his father’s car. Sathishkumar’s father, Palanisamy, approached a private insurance company to claim ₹15 lakhs as per the car insurance policy. However, the company refused the claim, citing that the payout is applicable only if the car owner dies while operating the vehicle. Following this, Santhiya, wife of the deceased and their two children filed a case at Namakkal DCDRC. After hearing the case, the DCDRC refusing to accept the reason given by the insurance firm directed it to pay ₹15 lakh as insurance claim and an additional ₹1 lakh for service deficiency.