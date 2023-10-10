Namakkal DCDRC directs private bank to pay ₹2.20 lakh as compensation to a customer

October 10, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - Salem

The Namakkal District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) on Tuesday directed a private bank to pay ₹2.20 lakh as compensation to a customer.

S. Kumar, a resident of Devanankurichi near Tiruchengode in Namakkal district who is into textile business, borrowed ₹10 lakh from a private bank in Erode district in 2018 for expansion of his business.

The bank claimed that he should take an insurance policy and deducted ₹35,535 from his account. In August 2018, he started to repay the loan in instalments. But, Mr. Kumar had to pay for the insurance policy for months. Following this, he approached the bank, and they claimed they paid the amount to an insurance company and asked him to approach the insurance company.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kumar repaid the total loan amount and sent a notice to the bank in June 2021 for not providing details of his insurance policy. In a few days, the bank paid ₹35,535 through demand draft to Mr. Kumar.

Following this, Mr. Kumar lodged a complaint with the Namakkal DCDRC that the bank had cheated him. DCDRC Commissioner V. Ramaraj directed the bank to pay ₹2 lakh as compensation and ₹20,000 as case expenses within four weeks.

In the order, the Commission mentioned that the private bank failed to produce evidence for paying the amount deducted from the customer account to an insurance company. Likewise, while paying the amount in 2021, the bank failed to prove it got back the money from the insurance company, which proves the bank did not pay the deducted amount to any insurance company.