ADVERTISEMENT

Namakkal DCDRC directs IOCL to pay compensation

February 20, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Namakkal district consumer disputes redressal commission (DCDRC) directed Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to pay compensation to a customer for a deficiency in service on Tuesday.

V. Selvamani, a resident of Tiruchengode in Namakkal district, had purchased a gas connection from Indane through a local gas agency. In July 2019, a gas leakage caused a fire while cooking. Mr. Selvamani then submitted a petition to the local gas agency and IOCL seeking compensation of ₹6 lakh. However, his claim was rejected, and he had to file a case with the DCDRC.

After hearing the case, DCDRC Commissioner V. Ramaraj on Tuesday directed the IOCL, the local gas agency and the ICICI Lombard general insurance to pay ₹25,000 each to the petitioner with nine per cent interest for 30 months from the date of the accident. The DCDRC stated that the IOCL had signed an agreement with ICICI Lombard general insurance company to provide compensation in case of an accident due to gas leakage.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The officials from IOCL and the local agency inspected the accident spot the day after the incident occurred. It was confirmed that the petitioner had applied for compensation. However, the IOCL and the local gas agency did not receive the amount from the insurance company until 30 months later, which proved to be a deficiency in service. Therefore, the local gas agency, IOCL, and ICICI Lombard general insurance company were directed to pay ₹25,000 each with nine per cent interest (a total amount of ₹91,875) within four weeks for the mental agony caused to the customer, as per the DCDRC’s order.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US