Namakkal DCDRC directs IOCL to pay compensation

The Namakkal district consumer disputes redressal commission (DCDRC) directed Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to pay compensation to a customer for a deficiency in service on Tuesday.

V. Selvamani, a resident of Tiruchengode in Namakkal district, had purchased a gas connection from Indane through a local gas agency. In July 2019, a gas leakage caused a fire while cooking. Mr. Selvamani then submitted a petition to the local gas agency and IOCL seeking compensation of ₹6 lakh. However, his claim was rejected, and he had to file a case with the DCDRC.

After hearing the case, DCDRC Commissioner V. Ramaraj on Tuesday directed the IOCL, the local gas agency and the ICICI Lombard general insurance to pay ₹25,000 each to the petitioner with nine per cent interest for 30 months from the date of the accident. The DCDRC stated that the IOCL had signed an agreement with ICICI Lombard general insurance company to provide compensation in case of an accident due to gas leakage.

The officials from IOCL and the local agency inspected the accident spot the day after the incident occurred. It was confirmed that the petitioner had applied for compensation. However, the IOCL and the local gas agency did not receive the amount from the insurance company until 30 months later, which proved to be a deficiency in service. Therefore, the local gas agency, IOCL, and ICICI Lombard general insurance company were directed to pay ₹25,000 each with nine per cent interest (a total amount of ₹91,875) within four weeks for the mental agony caused to the customer, as per the DCDRC’s order.

