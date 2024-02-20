GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Namakkal DCDRC directs IOCL to pay compensation

February 20, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Namakkal district consumer disputes redressal commission (DCDRC) directed Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to pay compensation to a customer for a deficiency in service on Tuesday.

V. Selvamani, a resident of Tiruchengode in Namakkal district, had purchased a gas connection from Indane through a local gas agency. In July 2019, a gas leakage caused a fire while cooking. Mr. Selvamani then submitted a petition to the local gas agency and IOCL seeking compensation of ₹6 lakh. However, his claim was rejected, and he had to file a case with the DCDRC.

After hearing the case, DCDRC Commissioner V. Ramaraj on Tuesday directed the IOCL, the local gas agency and the ICICI Lombard general insurance to pay ₹25,000 each to the petitioner with nine per cent interest for 30 months from the date of the accident. The DCDRC stated that the IOCL had signed an agreement with ICICI Lombard general insurance company to provide compensation in case of an accident due to gas leakage.

The officials from IOCL and the local agency inspected the accident spot the day after the incident occurred. It was confirmed that the petitioner had applied for compensation. However, the IOCL and the local gas agency did not receive the amount from the insurance company until 30 months later, which proved to be a deficiency in service. Therefore, the local gas agency, IOCL, and ICICI Lombard general insurance company were directed to pay ₹25,000 each with nine per cent interest (a total amount of ₹91,875) within four weeks for the mental agony caused to the customer, as per the DCDRC’s order.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.