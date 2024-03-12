ADVERTISEMENT

Namakkal DCDRC directs insurance firm to pay Rs. 16 lakh compensation

March 12, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

The Namakkal District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) directed a private insurance firm to pay ₹16 lakh to the family of a person who died in an accident on Tuesday.

Murugan, a resident of Paramathi Velur in Namakkal district, died in a motor accident in December 2019. Murugan had insured his two-wheeler and also had a personal accident policy worth ₹15 lakh. His wife, M. Selvi, applied for the insurance amount along with the postmortem report, first information report, motor vehicle inspector report, death certificate, and legal heir certificate. But the insurance company did not reply to her application.

Following this, in June 2022, Ms. Selvi filed a case at Namakkal DCDRC. During the arguments, the private insurance firm claimed that the petitioner had not informed the company immediately after the accident and had applied lately without proper documents. Inquired the case on Tuesday, DCDRC Commissioner V. Ramaraj directed the private insurance firm to pay ₹15 lakh with nine percent interest from the date of accident within four weeks and also ₹1 lakh for the mental agony.

In the order, the DCDRC stated that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the petitioner was unable to approach the insurance company. Not replying to the petitioner’s application proves service deficiency on the part of the insurance company, the DCDRC added in its order.

