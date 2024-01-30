ADVERTISEMENT

Namakkal DCDRC directs insurance company to pay compensation to a farmer

January 30, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

The Namakkal District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) directed an insurance company to pay ₹40,000 in compensation to a farmer on Tuesday.

A. Sivakami, a resident of Chinna Pallamparai near Senthamangalam in Namakkal district, is a member of the Pallamparai Milk Producers’ Cooperative Society, through which she had insured her three cows. In June 2022, one of her cows died due to poor health. After informing the society secretary, a government veterinarian performed a postmortem in the presence of an official from the insurance company. Later, Sivakami submitted an application to the insurance company seeking an insurance amount of ₹40,000 for the dead cow.

The insurance company refused to pay the amount, claiming that it provides insurance for cattle under the government subsidy scheme and that a family cannot insure more than five cattle under this scheme. Since Sivakami insured three cows, and Sivakami’s husband insured four cows, there has been a violation of the rules, the company said. Following this, Sivakami filed a case in the Namakkal DCDRC seeking compensation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Hearing the arguments from both sides, DCDRC Commissioner V. Ramaraj directed the insurance company to pay ₹40,000 on Tuesday.

In the order, the DCDRC said that since the society collected the premium amount for all seven cattle from Sivakami’s family and even provided receipts for the same, it was fully responsible for the mistake. The court also ordered the company to pay the compensation within eight weeks. The insurance company shall collect this amount from the society, the DCDRC added in its order.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US