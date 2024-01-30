Namakkal DCDRC directs insurance company to pay compensation to a farmer

January 30, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Namakkal

The Namakkal District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) directed an insurance company to pay ₹40,000 in compensation to a farmer on Tuesday.

A. Sivakami, a resident of Chinna Pallamparai near Senthamangalam in Namakkal district, is a member of the Pallamparai Milk Producers’ Cooperative Society, through which she had insured her three cows. In June 2022, one of her cows died due to poor health. After informing the society secretary, a government veterinarian performed a postmortem in the presence of an official from the insurance company. Later, Sivakami submitted an application to the insurance company seeking an insurance amount of ₹40,000 for the dead cow.

The insurance company refused to pay the amount, claiming that it provides insurance for cattle under the government subsidy scheme and that a family cannot insure more than five cattle under this scheme. Since Sivakami insured three cows, and Sivakami’s husband insured four cows, there has been a violation of the rules, the company said. Following this, Sivakami filed a case in the Namakkal DCDRC seeking compensation.

Hearing the arguments from both sides, DCDRC Commissioner V. Ramaraj directed the insurance company to pay ₹40,000 on Tuesday.

In the order, the DCDRC said that since the society collected the premium amount for all seven cattle from Sivakami’s family and even provided receipts for the same, it was fully responsible for the mistake. The court also ordered the company to pay the compensation within eight weeks. The insurance company shall collect this amount from the society, the DCDRC added in its order.