Namakkal DCDRC directs insurance company to pay ₹1.20 lakh

December 05, 2023 - Namakkal

The Namakkal district consumer disputes redressal commission directed an insurance company to pay ₹1.20 lakh for failing to refund the premium amount, on Tuesday.

In 2013, K. Prasanth (35) of Kottapalli Colony, and his wife P. Sujatha (32) had taken a policy from an insurance company for ₹10 lakh each, and each paid ₹1 lakh per annum for two years to the insurance company as premium. Due to some issues, the duo did not pay the premium after two years.

Following this, in 2016, the couple approached the insurance company, surrendered the policy, and requested to return the premium amount of ₹4 lakh they paid. But the company stated that only if a customer paid the premium for three years, they could return the amount, and rejected their applications.

The couple filed a complaint with the Namakkal DCDRC in 2019. Inquiring the case, DCDRC Commissioner V. Ramaraj directed the insurance company to pay ₹1.20 lakh within four weeks. In the order, the DCDRC said that it was not right for the insurance company to refuse to pay the total amount paid by the customer. Many insurance companies offerred a certain percentage of the premium and a bonus to the customer who paid for three years on the surrender of policies. The policy did not state that no amount would be paid unless premium was paid for at least three years, the DCDRC added.

Likewise, in another case, the DCDRC directed a private bank to waive the customer loan.

In 2015, N. Saravanan of Chinna Veppanatham in Namakkal district bought a truck by getting ₹28 lakh as loan from a private bank. In October 2018, bank officials suddenly seized the truck though he had repaid around ₹20 lakh. Following this, Saravanan filed a case in Namakkal DCDRC in 2018 claiming that the vehicle had been illegally impounded though the payment was due until October 2021.

During the inquiry, the insurance company claimed that they auctioned the seized truck for ₹13 lakh and that the customer still had to pay ₹3.74 lakh to the bank. The Namakkal DCDRC ordered the private bank to waive the ₹4 lakh loan (the principal amount and interest yet to be paid by the customer).

In the order, the DCDRC said though the customer did not pay the instalments properly, it was not correct to impound a vehicle suddenly. A notice should be served, and after seizing the vehicle, a final opportunity should be given to the customer, and the auction date should be communicated to him. It was not acceptable that a vehicle that was bought for more than ₹30 lakh in 2015 was auctioned for just ₹13 lakh in 2018, the DCDRC added.

