Namakkal DCDRC directs insurance company to pay ₹11 lakh compensation to bus owner

January 23, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST

The Namakkal District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) ordered an insurance firm on Tuesday to pay ₹11 lakh in compensation to a travel bus owner whose bus was damaged in a fire accident.

Senthilkumar (56), who runs a private travel agency in Namakkal, had insured his bus for ₹10 lakh. In August 2020, his bus, which was stationed at Koyambedu bus stand in Chennai, caught fire and was damaged.

When Senthilkumar filed a petition with the insurance company seeking to claim the insured amount, the company offered to pay only half the amount, upon which he decided to move the DCDRC in June 2022.

After hearing the case, Namakkal DCDRC commissioner V. Ramaraj on Tuesday directed the insurance company to pay ₹11 lakh, including Rs. 1 lakh, for deficiencies in service to the customer.

In the orders, the DCDRC said that due to the pandemic, the Union Government had given exemptions for renewing or buying permits. So refusing to give the total insurance amount to the customer is a service deficiency of the insurance company. The Commission also ordered the firm to pay the amount within four weeks, failing which it will have to pay the amount with nine per cent interest per year calculated from August 2020, the DCDRC added in its order.