Namakkal DCDRC directs gas agency and bank to pay compensation for poor service

The Namakkal District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) directed an LPG gas agency and a bank to disburse compensation to customers for deficiencies in services on Tuesday.

S. Raju (38), a resident of Sekkupatti near Paramathi Velur, had in December 2019 paid ₹715 for an LPG cylinder through a digital transaction to a gas agency in Namakkal. When he did not receive the cylinder after two weeks, he enquired on the agency’s website, and it showed that the cylinder was delivered. When Raju raised the issue with the gas agency, they assured him that they would return the money and provide a cylinder. Later, the agency booked another cylinder on Raju’s behalf, delivered it at his house when he was away, and received ₹715 in cash from his mother.

Upon hearing of this, Raju lodged a complaint with the Namakkal DCDRC, and on Tuesday, DCDRC commissioner V. Ramaraj directed the gas agency to pay Raju ₹9,315, including ₹715 for the cylinder, ₹7,500 for mental agony and service deficiency, and ₹1,000 for case expenses.

Likewise, R. Thangavel, a resident of Nethaji Nagar, purchased a lorry in December 2018 with a loan of ₹26.54 lakh from a private bank. As he failed to pay the installment amount in time, the bank seized the lorry in March 2019 and auctioned it for ₹16 lakh. Citing service deficiency, Thangavel lodged a complaint with the DCDRC demanding ₹19 lakh in compensation.

After an inquiry, the court, in its order, said that the bank auctioned the lorry for ₹16 lakh while, as per the Supreme Court order, only 10% depreciation per year should be calculated for auctioning vehicles. But the bank auctioned the lorry for ₹16 lakh only six months after it was purchased, which amounted to a deficiency in service. The bank also issued a notice to Thangavel to pay ₹18 lakh while the case was pending. So the DCDRC ordered the bank to pay ₹18 lakh to the customer’s loan account within four weeks, close the loan account, and provide the documents to the customer.

