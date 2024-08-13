ADVERTISEMENT

Namakkal DCDRC directs finance company to return property documents and pay ₹5 lakh as compensation

Published - August 13, 2024 08:40 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

The Namakkal District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) ordered a financing company to return the original land documents of an 82-year-old farmer, P. Thangavel, and pay ₹5 lakh in compensation. Thangavel had taken a ₹65,000 housing loan in 1992 by pledging his farmland but failed to pay EMIs on time. After settling the loan as per a court order in 2004, the company promised to return his documents within a month but failed to do so. 

In 2016, when he decided to sell his farmland, he demanded his original documents from the company, who gave Mr. Thangavel a no-due pending certificate and assured him to give the original documents in a month. But for the past seven years, the company has not provided the documents to him. Following this, he filed a case at Namakkal DCDRC in December 2023. Despite multiple requests over the years, the documents were not returned, leading Thangavel to file a case in December 2023. The DCDRC ruled this delay a service deficiency, DCDRC Commissioner V. Ramaraj directed the company to pay ₹5 lakh compensation to the petitioner and to hand over the original documents in four weeks, after which a daily penalty of ₹5,000 would be imposed on the company.

