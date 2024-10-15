ADVERTISEMENT

Namakkal DCDRC directs e-bike company to pay compensation of ₹13.65 lakh

Updated - October 15, 2024 06:51 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

The Namakkal District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) directed an e-bike company in Telangana to pay ₹13.65 lakh in compensation to seven customers on Tuesday.

H. Dharani (25), a resident of E.B. Colony in Namakkal, N. Kamala (36), and J. Sumathi (45), residents of Nallipalayam, N. Ramanathan (57), a resident of Kumaripalayam, G. Prasanth (26), a resident of Vadugapatti, G.S. Gokulraj (34), a resident of Thirumalaigiri, and G. Prabakaran (47), a resident of Kalappanaickenpatti, purchased e-bikes from a dealer at Paramathi Road in Namakkal in the year 2022. These e-bikes were manufactured by a company based in Hyderabad, Telangana State.

After a few months, the bike battery malfunctioned, and the customers asked the dealer for a new battery because the manufacturer’s warranty covered the batteries for three years. When the company declined to provide a replacement, the customers filed a case with Namakkal DCDRC.

After inquiring into the case, the DCDRC Commissioner ordered the manufacturers to refund the amount paid for the E-bike (ranging from ₹84,000 to ₹89,000). Additionally, the manufacturers were directed to pay ₹1 lakh each to Prasanth, Dharani, Ramanathan, Prabakaran, and Gokulraj for causing mental distress, along with ₹10,000 as case expenses. The DCDRC also instructed the payment of ₹50,000 each to Sumathi and Kamala for causing mental distress, along with ₹10,000 as case expenses.

Related Topics

Salem

