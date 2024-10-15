GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Namakkal DCDRC directs e-bike company to pay ₹13.65 lakh to customers

Published - October 15, 2024 06:50 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

The Namakkal District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) directed an e-bike company in Telangana to pay ₹13.65 lakh in compensation to seven customers on Tuesday.

H. Dharani (25), a resident of E.B. Colony in Namakkal, N. Kamala (36), and J. Sumathi (45), residents of Nallipalayam, N. Ramanathan (57), a resident of Kumaripalayam, G. Prasanth (26), a resident of Vadugapatti, G.S. Gokulraj (34), a resident of Thirumalaigiri, and G. Prabakaran (47), a resident of Kalappanaickenpatti, purchased e-bikes from a dealer at Paramathi Road in Namakkal in the year 2022. These e-bikes were manufactured by a company based in Hyderabad, Telangana State.

After a few months, the bike battery malfunctioned, and the customers asked the dealer for a new battery because the manufacturer’s warranty covered the batteries for three years. When the company declined to provide a replacement, the customers filed a case with Namakkal DCDRC.

After inquiring into the case, the DCDRC Commissioner ordered the manufacturers to refund the amount paid for the E-bike (ranging from ₹84,000 to ₹89,000). Additionally, the manufacturers were directed to pay ₹1 lakh each to Prasanth, Dharani, Ramanathan, Prabakaran, and Gokulraj for causing mental distress, along with ₹10,000 as case expenses. The DCDRC also instructed the payment of ₹50,000 each to Sumathi and Kamala for causing mental distress, along with ₹10,000 as case expenses.

Published - October 15, 2024 06:50 pm IST

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.