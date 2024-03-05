ADVERTISEMENT

Namakkal DCDRC directs agricultural engineering department to refund money

March 05, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Namakkal District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) directed the Agricultural Engineering Department to refund money paid by a farmer on Tuesday.

R. Ravikumar, a farmer from Senthamangalam, in November 2021 paid Rs. 9,700 to the Namakkal Agricultural Engineering Department to hire a bulldozer for 10 hours to level his land. But the bulldozer worked very slowly and the farmer complained to the driver and asked to stop the work in five hours. Later, he brought another vehicle from the Tiruchengode cooperative society and completed the work. Mr. Ravikumar approached the department and asked to return 50% of his money but the department refused, following which he filed a case with the Namakkal DCDRC, demanding his money back and compensation for mental agony.

After hearing the case, Namakkal DCDRC commissioner V. Ramaraj directed the Namakkal District Agricultural Engineering department to pay ₹4,850 with nine per cent interest that is to be calculated from November 2021 and ₹5,000 as case expenses to the farmer within four weeks.

