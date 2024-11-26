Namakkal DCDRC directs a private bank to pay ₹30 lakh compensation

The Namakkal District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) directed a private bank to pay ₹30 lakh in compensation for failing to return original documents after the loan was repaid on Tuesday.

K. Tamilarasan (34), a resident of Animoor near Tiruchengode, took out a loan of ₹52 lakh from a private bank in Tiruchengode in April 2021. He provided the documents of a rig vehicle and a land deed in his mother K. Perumayee’s name as collateral. By December 2022, he had repaid the loan, including interest, and closed the account. But requests for a no-due certificate and return of his original documents did not receive a response, neither did legal notices sent through his lawyer.

Mr. Tamilarasan approached he Regional Transport Office and found the ownership of both his vehicles transferred to another person, V. Karthick. He filed a case with the Namakkal DCDRC in June 2023.

The bank had argued that Mr. Karthick, who signed as guarantor, had assured to pay the loan if Mr. Tamilarasan failed or delayed payment, and that the agreement included the borrower’s consent. After the loan was repaid, Mr. Karthick reportedly submitted this agreement to the bank, and the documents were handed over to him.

Upon inquiry, DCDRC commissioner V. Ramaraj ruled that the bank’s actions constituted a service deficiency. The commission noted that the bank had acted on an unregistered agreement without verifying its authenticity or consulting the borrower. Furthermore, the absence of a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the bank should have prevented the Transport Department from transferring vehicle ownership.

The commission ordered the bank to pay ₹30 lakh in compensation to Mr. Tamilarasan, including ₹25 lakh for the loss of vehicle ownership and ₹5 lakh for mental agony. The bank must comply with the order within four weeks.